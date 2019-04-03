Former Wynn Resorts executives testify at Mass. Gaming Commission hearing

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Gaming Commission convened for the second day of hearings Wednesday as they work to come to a decision on whether Wynn Resorts should retain its license to run Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.

Tempers flared as former Wynn Resorts executives testified before the commission, insisting the company has overhauled its culture now that founder Steve Wynn is no longer in the picture.

A report released Tuesday by the gaming commission’s investigative team didn’t make a recommendation to regulators but concluded by saying the five-member panel should evaluate the company’s recent reforms in the context of the report’s findings.

The report was released as the commission opened a series of hearings on whether Wynn officials knowingly hid information about sexual misconduct allegations, which Steve Wynn denied when it sought a casino license in 2013.

The hearings have implications for Encore Boston Harbor, the $2.6 billion Boston-area resort the company plans to open in June.

Wynn Resorts didn’t dispute the facts of the nearly 200-page report and said it represents a “complete review.”

On Wednesday, the commission heard explosive testimony about the heated moments when the Wynn board members learned about the sexual misconduct settlement against their founder.

“I walked into a war zone,” Wynn Board Director Patricia Mulroy recalled.

Mulroy went on to testify that Wynn’s ex-wife, Elaine, knew all about a 2006 settlement with a manicurist but never said anything, throwing the board into disarray.

“They were extremely angry that they had sat for years with Mrs. Wynn and she had said nothing,” she explained. “They were extremely upset that this was the first time they had been apprised of it.”

During the testimony, Elaine Wynn sat quietly. Mulroy later testified that Wynn lawyer Kim Sinatra assured them there was only one settlement but that it wasn’t true.

“I was furious when we found out there were other settlements,” she said. “There were other incidents in the spa and salon. I was shaken to my bone.”

Sinatra was later given $10 million to part ways with the company.

Wynn’s lawyer Brian Kelly again denied accusations of sexual misconduct following the release of Tuesday’s report.

The casino and resort will open as planned only if the commission finds that Wynn is fit to hold a gaming license.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker refused to say one way or another if Wynn should keep its license.

“The gaming commission has a job to do. It was created by the legislature. It was designed to make them an independent entity,” he said. “I think the goal ought to be for them to get as much information as they are legally permitted and to put it into the public domain.”

