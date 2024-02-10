BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood is being eyed as a possible shelter locations for migrants, but it isn’t ready yet and so far leaders say they have more questions than answers.

State and city officials have been looking into 24 Farnsworth as the next location for migrant families. On Friday, two city councilors, Ed Flynn and Erin Murphy, along with state Sen Nick Collins, said they want to hear comments and concerns from the residents in a formal meeting and learn what the impacts might be on the neighborhood.

This comes as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the newly opened shelter at the Roxbury Recreation Center is already near capacity. The Farnsworth building is empty, but Murphy says it lacks enough bathrooms and showers, meaning it could take weeks for the building to even be ready.

Collins said this was a major concern.

“What we don’t want to see is a public health crisis. I think that’s a big challenge of course there are local issues an local challenges but big picture we want to make sure that folks that are in need of support are getting it,” he said.

A community meeting is planned in the coming days to discuss community impacts.

