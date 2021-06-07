BOSTON (AP) — The Cape Cod Foundation is holding a virtual forum next week to address the lingering mental health needs of area residents even as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.

“Mental and Behavioral Health Across Cape Cod” is scheduled for June 17, the Cape Cod Times reported Monday.

“For many, social isolation, feelings of uncertainty, emotional and physical loss, and the inability to access care have increased over the past year due to the pandemic,” Kristin O’Malley, president and CEO of The Cape Cod Foundation, said in a release.

“In addition, unemployment, loss of housing, and food insecurity have added to the psychological burden of residents across every age and demographic, especially our most vulnerable populations.”

Signups are at the foundation’s website.

VACCCINE CLINIC

Attleboro’s VFW Post 115 is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday afternoon.

The two-dose Moderna vaccine will be provided by trained clinicians to patients 18 years old or older, at no cost.

No preregistration is required for the walkin clinic, which will feature free food from area restaurants and a DJ.

The clinic is sponsored by the city in conjunction with the Healthy Lifestyle Alliance and the Massachusetts Health Council.

