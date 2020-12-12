Foster families load up with holiday presents at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - One hundred foster families were able to load their cars with holiday cheer at Gillette Stadium Saturday.

The Patriots Foundation teamed up with the Wonderfund of Massachusetts, a non-profit serving children who are victims of abuse and neglect, to create a holiday drive-through during the pandemic.

“We had to reimagine everything this year, so it’s all contactless,” said Patriots spokesperson Donna Spigarolo. “Everyone has to stay in their cars, so everyone is safe and socially distanced.”

Families were able to pick out a tree, complete with stand, lights and ornaments, and also received a stocking and a stuffed animal. The McCourty brothers and Lawrence Guy also autographed holiday cards for families.

At the end, each family was able to drive into Gillette Stadium for a photo at the 50-yard-line.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)