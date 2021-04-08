Foster parents from Adams arraigned on involuntary manslaughter charge in infant’s death

ADAMS, MASS. (WHDH) - An Adams couple is facing criminal charges in connection with the February death of a 10-month-old boy who was in their care as foster parents, officials announced following their arraignment Thursday.

Matthew Tucker, 37, and Cassandra Barlow-Tucker, 37, were arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child stemming from the Feb. 18, 2020 death of Kristoff Zenopolous, who was found dead in his crib, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

An autopsy determined Kristoff had shown visible signs of illness for two weeks preceding his death of complications from strep A, pneumonia, and the resulting build-up of pus in his lungs.

Prosecutors noted antibiotics routinely treat these underlying illnesses and stressed “the Tuckers’ failure to obtain medical care caused Kristoff to develop widespread infection and the significant buildup of fluid and a collapsed lung.”

Both were released on personal recognizance.

In a statement, Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said, “I send my deepest condolences to Kristoff’s family who is devastated by this loss. His death was preventable and I thank the Grand Jury for their careful deliberation and returning these indictments so that my office may obtain justice for Kristoff.”

