Found grenade triggers large emergency response in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - A grenade that was found at a residence in Jamaica Plain on Wednesday triggered a large emergency response.
Firefighters responding to a report of a possible explosive device at 280 South St. about 1:30 p.m. called in the bomb squad after discovering the grenade, according to the Boston Fire Department.
After a careful inspection, bomb squad technicians determined the grenade was inert.
There is no danger to the public and the scene has since been cleared.
No additional details were immediately available.
