Found kayak triggers Coast Guard search off Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Coast Guard searched the waters off Barnstable for a possible person in the water after a 12-foot kayak was found about three miles outside Barnstable Harbor, officials said.

Coast Guard crews from Station Cape Cod Canal and Air Station Cape Cod searched the area.

The owner was eventually located and the search was called off.

Is this your 12-foot kayak? @USCGNortheast crews from Station Cape Cod Canal and Air Station Cape Cod are searching for a possible person in the water about 3.5NM outside Barnstable Harbor. Have information, call 508-457-3211. #PaddleResponsibly #LabelIt #WearIt #SAR pic.twitter.com/nzGrXDZewo — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) July 5, 2019

