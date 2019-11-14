Found shotgun shell prompts ‘hold in place’ order at Webster middle school

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Webster Middle School were ordered to “hold in place” on Thursday after a shotgun shell was found in a music classroom, officials said.

Officers responded to the school about 11 a.m. and a one-call was sent out to parents and guardians to inform them of the details of the situation and that half-day dismissal would be delayed, school officials said.

The building was cleared about 11:50 a.m.

In a statement, the school said, “the safety of our students and staff is our utmost priority.”

