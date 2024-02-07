HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A contractor working on a house in Hanson is suspected dead after being partially trapped when the foundation fell on him, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office confirmed.

The Hanson Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday reporting a worker trapped at a construction site.

The basement of the house was in the process of being waterproofed when something happened leading to the foundation giving way, according to officials.

According to family members present on scene, the victim is Gercier Faria, 51, who moved to Massachusetts from Brazil just seven months ago. He has two grown children.

Faria’s body was confirmed to still be on site, as authorities need to bring in airbags to try and shore up the debris around him in order to extract him safely.

The situation remains under active investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

