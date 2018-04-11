Foundation dedicated to marathon bombing victim carries on her legacy

BOSTON (WHDH) — Five years after she was killed in the Boston Marathon bombing, a foundation started by Lingzi Lu’s family and friends continues to help the city she loved so much.

Lu, 23, was a Boston University graduate student from China. On April 15, 2013 she was at the finish line to watch the Boston Marathon and was killed when the bombs exploded.

Lu’s family and friends said she was only in Boston for eight months but loved the city.

“That was her spirit, she wanted to be involved in the community of Boston. And she loved anything that brought people together,” said Meghan Zaremba of the Lingzi Foundation.

The Lingzi Foundation was established by Lu’s loved ones to support causes she loved. The non-profit has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for different groups, including Boston’s Police Athletic League. Each year, Team Lingzi runs the marathon in her honor. One of the runners this year is graduate student Adam Raphael.

“Her story kind of hit home with because she was a student,” said Raphael. “She was just out enjoying the day.”

This year, 12 people are running for Team Lingzi and they have raised more than $90,000 for the foundation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)