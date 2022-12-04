BOSTON (WHDH) - Runners in Brighton took off in the five mile MR8K Race Sunday.

The race honors the life of Martin Richard, who was just 8 years old when he was killed in the Boston Marathon bombing nearly 10 years ago. Proceeds from the road race benefit the Martin Richard foundation, which has invested in programs that help young people celebrate Martin’s vision of sportsmanship, inclusion, and peace.

Martin’s father, Bill, said the turnout for the race was moving.

“It’s emotional, but to have so many people out here it kind of like just relieves– you smile when you have so many kids running,” Bill Richard said. “It’s incredible, for them to come out on the cold December day and get a little exercise in and again, for being here for a greater purposed than themselves.”

Among today’s finishers was Martin’s older brother Henry.

“It was awesome,” Henry Richard said. “So many great people out there. So many friendly faces.”

The race was also a tune-up for many runners getting ready for the Boston Marathon. Henry finished the Boston Marathon last April in honor of his brother. Now, he has his sights set on a return.

“I’m excited for it,” he said. “This year’s going to be special.”

