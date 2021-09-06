WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The foundation named for the woman killed while out for a run near her mother’s Massachusetts home in 2016 is teaming up with the local sheriff’s department for a women’s self-defense workshop.

The workshop presented by the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in the Blue Lounge on the first floor of the Student Center at Worcester State University, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

Marcotte, 27, was a Google employee from New York who was assaulted and killed on Aug. 7, 2016 while visiting her mother in Princeton.

The program is open women age 16 and older and preregistration is required. Attendees will practice realistic self-defense tactics, learn situational awareness and how to handle a confrontation both physically and mentally.

Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required.

The suspect in the case awaits trial.

