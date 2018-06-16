Foundation of home gives way, swallows part of vehicle

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — The city’s fire chief says it didn’t take long for crews to figure out this was more than a run-of-the-mill car accident.

The foundation of a multi-family home in Central Falls caved in Friday night, creating a sinkhole that swallowed up part of a minivan parked in front of the building.

Fire Chief Robert Bradley tells WJAR-TV that workers were doing construction in the basement of the house when somehow about 45 feet of foundation crumbled and partially collapsed.

The right side of the minivan fell into the hole that was created.

Several people were in the home at the time but no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping residents find temporary homes until it’s determined if the building can be made structurally sound.

