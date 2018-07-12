Four arraigned in connection with stolen money, Amazon packages

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four individuals have been arraigned in connection with a breaking and entering ring responsible for stealing more than $50,000 and Amazon packages, officials said.

Jason Geddes, 30, Dharol Joyner, 34, and Daniel Vo, 23, all of Dorchester, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Norfolk Superior Court on charges in connection with a break-in and theft at a Wendy’s in Quincy Dec. 14, Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday in a statement. They were charged with breaking and entering, larceny over $250, possession of burglarious tools, conspiracy, and misdemeanor wanton destruction of property.

Investigators say one or more of the defendants are responsible for break-ins in Lawrence, Brookline, Medford, Taunton, and Quincy between August 2016 and December 2017. Investigators found dozens of Amazon packages and boxes addressed to customers in Greater Boston while searching one of the defendant’s homes.

All four are due back in court in August.

Geddes was also arraigned back on June 13 on charges of receiving stolen property and conspiracy. Joyner was arraigned June 28 on charges of larceny over $250 in connection with the suspected stolen Amazon packages. He is due back in court July 18 on that charge. Investigators say Joyner stole the Amazon packages while working as a delivery contractor.

Additionally, Raheem Rivera, 19, of Dorchester, was previously arraigned June 15 in Norfolk Superior Court on the same charges. Rivera pleaded not guilty and is due back for a pre-trial conference Aug. 2, according to the AG’s release, and Edward Nugent, 55, of Weymouth has been arraigned on charges of receiving stolen property, conspiracy, breaking and entering, larceny of over $250, possession of burglarious tools, and misdemeanor wanton destruction of property.

Officials said Nugent pleaded not guilty to all charges. He will also be arraigned on additional charges in Middlesex and Norfolk Superior Courts at a later date, and he and Geddes are set to appear again in Suffolk Superior Court on Aug. 7 for a pre-trial conference. Nugent is due back in Bristol Superior Court Aug. 16.

From these thefts, investigators have evidence that the perpetrators collectively stole more than $50,000 total, and in at least one instance, more than $20,000 on a single night. As part of this investigation, authorities recovered a loaded firearm, ammunition, prybars, a crowbar, a sledgehammer and other burglarious tools, clothing, thousands of dollars in cash, ski masks, gloves, cellular telephones, identifying documents, and other evidence. In addition, investigators recovered from multiple residences dozens of suspected stolen boxed merchandise and delivery packages.

The investigation is ongoing.

