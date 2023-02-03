BOSTON (WHDH) - Four Boston Police officers are facing new charges in connection with an overtime fraud scheme.

Two current Boston Police officers and two retired officers face an additional charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. They were initially charged in 2020 along with five other officers.

The officers are accused of collectively embezzling more than $200,000 in overtime pay for hours they did not work.

Charges were dropped against one officer, while four others pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

If convicted, the officers face up to 15 years behind bars and fines of up to $200,000.

