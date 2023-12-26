FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Four children were taken to area hospitals Tuesday after a van slammed into a YMCA location in Foxboro, officials said.

Foxboro police in a post on Facebook said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the YMCA at 67 Mechanic Street.

Later speaking with reporters, police and fire officials said injuries were minor, mostly resulting from broken glass as the van smashed into a daycare area.

“This is a horrific accident,” said Foxboro Police Chief Michael Grace. “But, when we look at the whole scope of it, it could have been worse.”

Officials said the van driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators as of Tuesday evening.

While the investigation continued, the van remained embedded in the YMCA as of around 6:30 p.m.

Foxboro police said the Foxboro building commissioner was on scene as of 5:30 p.m. checking the safety and integrity of the building.

Officials, including the CEO of the Foxboro YMCA credited daycare staff, in the meantime, for their response after this crash.

