WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were displaced after a fire at a Winthrop home Sunday, but no one was seriously injured, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Maple Street found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the building. They were able to knock down the flames and determine the blaze was an electrical fire that started in the kitchen.

“Crews did an outstanding job containing this fire to the first floor,” said Acting Fire Chief Scott Wiley.

