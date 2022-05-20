OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) – A man was seriously hurt in a multi-alarm blaze in Oxford overnight.

Sergeant Michael Gifford, an 11-year veteran of the force, was the first to arrive at the scene around 1 a.m. as flames engulfed the Leicester Street home.

Police say he and a bystander saw a man on the ground outside the burning house, rolled him onto this tarp and dragged him more than 50 feet to safety.

“It was amazing. He’s amazing,” neighbor Amiee Barnes said of the heroic act.

Alex Rondon said the man that Gifford saved is his uncle, Jesse Lamoreux who jumped out the window to escape the fire. Lamoreux suffered serious burns on up to 70 percent of his body.

“The stairs were engulfed in flames so he had to exit on the second story window and he suffered pretty serious injuries,” Rondon said. Rondon was not home when the fire broke out and credits his youngest brother, 14-year-old Devin Clayton, with alerting everyone inside to the danger.

“He was asleep in the living room when he heard the fire alarm go off,” Rondon said. “He woke up to the sofa and the curtain on fire. He then went to get my mother.”

Both Devin and their mom Rose got out as did another brother, 16-year-old Ian Clayton.

The family was rushed to an area hospital to be checked out. One police officer was also transported for smoke inhalation.

The home was completely charred, and the second floor collapsed into the first floor, making it unsafe for fire crews to get inside. More than a dozen area fire departments were called in for help, officials said.

“Everything from my childhood, everything of my parents was still in the house – all the keepsakes, all the family pictures. It was still all there,” said Linda Dickson, whose family owns the home.

The State Fire Marshal said they do not believe the cause of the fire to be suspicious at this time though what caused the flames to ignite remains under investigation.



(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)