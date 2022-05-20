OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames engulfed an Oxford home Friday morning, leaving a family of four homeless.

The fire broke out overnight on Leicester Street shortly after midnight, and firefighters said one resident suffered serious burns on up to 70% of their body. The rest of the family members were also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The people inside included two teens, their mom and their uncle. The fire chief told 7News that the uncle jumped out of a second story window to escape the blaze, and suffered second- and third-degree burns in the home.

A police officer was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The home was completely charred, and the second floor collapsed into the first floor, leaving the home unsafe for fire crews to get inside.

The state Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire, but they said the smoke detectors were working at the time of the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)