Four firefighters hurt, 2 hospitalized after boat blaze spreads to Melrose home

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four firefighters were hurt battling a blaze that leapt from a boat to a house in Melrose Friday, officials said.

The fire started in a boat that a man was working on next to a Penny Hill Road home Friday afternoon, fire officials said. The fire quickly jumped from the boat to the house’s attic, causing major damage before it was extinguished.

The man working on the boat was not seriously injured and a person in the house escaped without injury, fire officials said, but four firefighters were injured and two were hospitalized with heat exhaustion.

