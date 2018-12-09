Four firefighters injured after house fire in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Four firefighters are hurt after battling a house fire in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon.

The four were inside the house when the fire flared up around them quickly.

They were able to get out of the house, but three were transported by ambulance to the hospital for cuts and burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

