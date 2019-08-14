Four Loko teases release of 14% alcohol hard seltzer

It looks like hard seltzer pioneers Truly and White Claw will have some competition.

Four Loko took to Twitter to tease its new Sour Seltzer (with a hit of Blue Razz) that will be 14 percent alcohol.

In comparison, the popular hard seltzers Truly and White Claw are about 5 percent alcohol.

In a post on Twitter, the company, which stopped making caffeinated malt beverages in 2010, said, “Hard Seltzer ran so we could fly.”

Hard Seltzers ran so we could fly pic.twitter.com/g5ilBIyhl4 — Four Loko (@fourloko) August 13, 2019

