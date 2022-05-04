Employees at Starbucks locations in Lower Allston, Cleveland Circle, Watertown and Beth Israel have all voted to unionize this week.

This brings the state’s total to six unionized Starbucks locations. Stores in Allston and Brookline have previously voted to unionize.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has warned employees that voting for a union could affect future wages. The coffee chain said it would raise wages last October and plans to honor that commitment, but future pay hikes may not apply to unionized employees.