DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of several law enforcement agencies arrested four Dorchester men suspected of drug distribution on Friday, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspects, Jeiler Guerrero, 18, Braylin Guerrero, 21, Justin Lara-Soto, 23 and Reynaldo Sarmiento-Crispin, 27, where arrested by BPD Drug Control Units from Dorchester and Mattapan in coordination with members of the Metro Boston FBI Task Force after the execution of two search warrants at their shared Page St. residence in Dorchester.

The warrants were issued as part of a lengthy investigation, and turned up around 1,300 grams of heroin, nearly 900 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 400 grams of fentanyl and over 400 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine combined. Other evidence included over $11,000 in cash.

The suspects will be arraigned on multiples counts of drug charges in Dorchester District Court.

