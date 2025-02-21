BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Four men have been indicted for their roles in a shooting last June in Brockton, where a woman was shot in the chest, officials said.

Officials say two of the men were arrested Friday morning while another was arrested in November.

Surveillance video from the shooting shows a large crowd of people in front of a house, where investigators say a party took place.

Officials say the party led to a fight, which led to the shooting. Multiple shell casings were found in the driveway.

The suspects are facing several charges, including being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Police say another suspect is still at large.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)