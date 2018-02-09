Four MO girls to become Cub Scouts

INDEPENDENCE, MO (WHDH) — Four Missouri girls are now Cub Scouts, meaning they have joined a part of the Boy Scouts of America organization.

This comes after the 108 year-old organization made a change to allow girls to participate.

“It is about time… was my first response and we were so excited,” said one mom after she learned her daughter would be able to join the Cub Scouts.

The girls met for the first time this week and are excited about the possibility of becoming Boy Scouts one day.

