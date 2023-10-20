YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Yarmouth say four people were injured after a pickup truck driver appeared to go off road and crash into several vehicles and a business Friday morning.

The Yarmouth Police Department said both officers and firefighters were called to the TD Bank off Route 28 where a truck was found embedded in the side of the building around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators found the crash appeared to happen after the truck left the roadway and “became airborne after hitting a median,” striking a sign in the process which, in turn, hit and injured a bystander.

Two parked cars were also struck as the truck barreled in the direction of the bank and eventually plowed into a brick wall.

All four people injured, including the driver, suffered what were described as minor injuries.

Why the truck initially left the road and the crash itself remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)