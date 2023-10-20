YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Yarmouth said four people were injured after a pickup truck driver slammed into several vehicles and a business in a crash caught on camera Friday morning.

The Yarmouth Police Department said both officers and firefighters were called to the TD Bank off Route 28 where a truck was found embedded in the side of the building around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators found the crash appeared to happen after the truck left the roadway and “became airborne after hitting a median,” striking a sign in the process which, in turn, hit and injured a bystander.

Two parked cars were also struck as the truck barreled in the direction of the bank and eventually plowed into a brick wall.

All four people injured, including the driver, suffered what were described as minor injuries.

Officials said there were a total of six people inside the bank at the time of the crash.

Despite this crash, officials said there appeared to be no structural damage to the bank building, adding that the bank is expected to be able to reopen on Saturday.

Surveillance video shared with 7NEWS showed video of the truck involved in this crash smashing through the sign and careening through a neighboring parking lot on its way toward the bank.

An off duty Yarmouth firefighter was at a store across the street at the time of this crash and came running to help. The firefighter said he ended up smashing the back window of the truck to get to the driver inside.

“It wasn’t until I saw the building and the damage to the building and the amount of smoke coming out that I knew something serious was going on,” firefighter Kevin Enright said. “My thought was just get over there and help out — northing anybody else wouldn’t do.”

“It was the best outcome,” Enright continued. “No one was seriously injured and everything can be fixed. Everything is mendable.”

While a police investigation continued, Enright said the driver appeared to have suffered some sort of medical issue, saying his foot was still on the gas with the car’s tires spinning when it came to a stop.

Some crews remained on scene as of around 6 p.m. boarding up the damaged bank.

Police said the driver was not facing any charges as of Friday evening.

