MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were taken to area hospitals Friday after they fell from scaffolding at a site in Milford, officials said

SKY7-HD was over the scene of what appeared to be a construction site Friday afternoon. Officials later told 7NEWS the incident happened near the back of the lot.

At least two of the people who were hurt had severe injuries.

OSHA investigators had been called to the scene as of Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)