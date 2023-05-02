BOSTON (WHDH) - Four students were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after ingesting an ”unknown substance” at Boston school.

First responders were called to the Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester just before noon. Officials say the students’ lives are not at risk.

A spokesman for the district told 7NEWS he does not know the age or grades of the affected students, or what they may have ingested.

However, the spokesperson did confirm it was not part of any school activity.

Police remained on scene as of 12 p.m.

Classes at the school were not cancelled.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)