BOSTON (WHDH) - Four students were taken to the hospital after a school bus caught on fire on I-93 in Dorchester Monday afternoon, officials said.

The bus caught fire on the northbound side of the highway at around 3 p.m. and the children onboard were evacuated, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The students had been on their way to the Josiah Quincy Upper School after a field trip, according to Max Baker, a spokesperson for Boston Public Schools.

Four students were taken to the hospital for evaluation for issues such as smoke inhalation, Baker said. No serious injuries were reported.

All lanes on I-93 North were closed at Exit 14 for about an hour, with traffic being diverted at Exit 13 to Morrissey Boulevard, according to MassDOT.

By 4:18 p.m., the two left lanes were reopened, and by 5 p.m., all lanes had reopened.

SKY7-HD spotted a charred school bus on the side of the roadway and a group of students standing outside around 3:30 p.m.

Police said students were put on a backup bus and taken back to the school.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

