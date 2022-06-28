BOSTON (WHDH) - Four teenagers accused of attacking a Worcester drummer outside of South Station Friday are facing multiple charges for the assault.

Officers responding to reports of an attack on Atlantic Avenue near South Station early Friday morning were told that Adam Neufell, drummer for the Worcester-based band Young Other, was outside South Station looking at a map with his girlfriend when several young men jumped out of a grey Toyota 4Runner and yelled at him to “get a haircut.” One of the suspects then punched Neufell before the others joined the attack, video shows.

Police said that the three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old are facing multiple charges including assault and battery as well as larceny.

“Adam’s our little brother and he’s the youngest in the band and the rest of us we take care of him wherever we go and seeing him so defenseless on the ground … it shatters our hearts because we couldn’t be there for him in a time of need,” said Dale Belliveau, Neufell’s bandmate in Worcester-based Young Other.

Neufell was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His band’s Facebook page said he has “a broken nose, a busted lip, a concussion that has caused increased sensitivity to lights and loud noises, along with various bruising in and around his body.”

“He’s got pretty bad light sensitivity, noise sensitivity with a concussion and stuff. His nose and his face is all busted up. It’s heartbreaking to see him in this condition,” Belliveau said.

Police are investigating the assault. Belliveau said Young Other was about to go on tour, and that the attack was devastating to Neufell. The band announced that the had to cancel a number of their tour dates as a result of the attack.

“It’s not just you’re beating someone up and laugh about it. This goes far beyond that, his work, his income and everything,” Belliveau said. “It’s a big thing.”

Neufell is now out of the hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

