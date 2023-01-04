ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Four tractor-trailers filled with cardboard caught on fire in Attleboro Monday night, said Chief Scott Lachance.

Firefighters responded to the fire at an industrial property at 527 Pleasant St. around 7 p.m. It took about two hours to get the fire under control and crews stayed on scene until 1 a.m.

Fire officials returned to the scene on Tuesday at approximately 7 a.m. to wet down smoldering areas.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

