DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Four vehicles went up in flames at a car dealership lot in Danvers on Tuesday, according to the Danvers Fire Department.

Fire crews received calls reporting heavy, black smoke at the CarMax on Andover Street, the fire department said. Upon arrival, firefighters found four passenger vehicles engulfed in flames near the back of the parking lot.

The blaze was on the verge of spreading to several other vehicles, including an electric car, the department said.

SKY7-HD spotted the scene from above as firefighters sprayed water onto the charred and smoking cars.

As temperatures soared Tuesday afternoon, an on-scene firefighter rehab provider brought water, a tent for shade, and a misting fan to the scene.

Crews quickly contained the fire to prevent further spread and property loss, according to the department. No injuries were reported.

