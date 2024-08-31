BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at a gas station in Bellingham Friday evening, officials said.

At around 6:07 p.m., emergency crews responded to the SavMore gas station at 220 South Main Street after receiving multiple 911 calls about the explosion, according to a joint statement by Bellingham Police Chief Kenneth Fitzgerald and Fire Chief William Miller.

A contracting company had been performing maintenance on a gas pump when the explosion happened, officials said.

Fire crews found four workers with burn injuries, including two with severe burns, the statement said. All four were taken to the burn unit at Rhode Island Hospital.

The explosion remains under investigation by local and state authorities.

