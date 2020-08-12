Fourth Day of Heat Wave, Relief Arrives Thursday

We added yet another day to the Heat Wave today in Boston with a high of 93° observed at 1PM earlier this afternoon – bringing the tally to 4 days of 90°+ heat.

Not only did we see the heat, but we also had the humidity yesterday and today, but thankfully, both are on their way out. We have a sweeping cold front that will bring less humid air to end the week.

Some spotty downpours are popping up in SE MA along the front, but overall, most locations will remain dry through this evening.

Tonight, we’ll see overnight lows ranging from the mid-60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies. A few more clouds and some patchy fog is possible along the South Coast and the Cape and Islands.

Thursday brings a few more clouds by the afternoon (similar to today) and an isolated shower threat mainly south of the Pike tomorrow afternoon.

Friday features mainly sunny skies and highs into the mid 80s, while highs will be near 80 at the coast.

For the weekend, highs will be seasonable, in the low 80s, while the coastline will be in the 70s. A few more clouds stroll in Sunday, but both weekend days see ample amount of sunshine.

The rain holds off until the next week with showers popping up along a front Monday afternoon/evening. A few of those showers could linger into Tuesday. Wednesday features drier and more comfortable conditions.