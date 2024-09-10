A fourth person in Massachusetts has been diagnosed with EEE.

Health officials said the person is a man in his 50s from Middlesex County.

Several communities are considered at high risk for mosquito-born illness and are spraying to prevent further spread.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis, known as EEE, is a rare but deadly disease that is spread by mosquito bites. Massachusetts officials track EEE infections and issue risk level warnings for communities across the state.

While crews conduct spraying operations in communities across the state, officials have urged community members to protect themselves, reminding people to use bug spray, wear long clothing, and avoid outdoor activities when mosquitoes are active, if possible.

Massachusetts last faced an outbreak of EEE between 2019 and 2020, with 17 confirmed human cases and seven deaths.

Though the threat currently remains high, State Epidemiologist Catherine Brown said mosquito behavior is expected to start to change in the coming weeks when cooler temperatures cause mosquitoes to be less active.

See full information about EEE and West Nile, including risk level ratings for each Massachusetts municipality on the Department of Public Health’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)