(WHDH) — A fourth March storm could dump up to 10 inches of snow in most areas later this week.

The storm is expected to move in Wednesday and persist into Thursday morning before tapering off.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the following counties:

Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex County, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Southern Worcester, Suffolk, Western Essex, Western Norfolk, Western Plymouth.

Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, the North Shore, Worcester County, Springfield and some southeastern areas will see 6-10 inches of snow.

Parts of Cape Cod will see 2-5 inches of snow. The islands will see a coating to two inches.

“Plan on difficult travel conditions. Heavy wet snow combined with gusty northeast winds may result in down tree branches and limbs with possible power outages. Snow heavy at times may yield significant reductions in visibility,” the National Weather Service said.

Coastal flooding is also a concern with Thursday morning’s high tide. A flood watch has been issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Plymouth, and Nantucket counties.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)