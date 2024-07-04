BOSTON (WHDH) - While thousands are expected to flood the Charles River Esplanade for this year’s Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, thousands of other people are expected to flock to a series of other Fourth of July celebrations in Boston and beyond Thursday.

Boston Harborfest continued with another day of events, starting with a 9 a.m. parade through the streets of Boston. There will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Old State House at 10 a.m. and the USS Constitution will deliver a 21-gun salute around 11:30 a.m. near Castle Island.

The USS Oscar Austin, a Navy destroyer, docked in Boston on Wednesday and remains parked at Black Falcon Pier. The ship is open for tours.

Elsewhere, major fireworks shows are planned in communities including New Bedford, Plymouth, Fall River and Salisbury.

New Bedford’s fireworks begin at 9 p.m. over New Bedford Harbor.

Plymouth fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. at Pilgrim Memorial State Park

Fall River fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Salisbury fireworks start at 10:15 p.m. at Salisbury Beach.

Originally scheduled to host its own fireworks display, Marblehead will be without fireworks this year after a fireworks barge went up in flames overnight.

Organizers announced the fire early Thursday morning and said an investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will begin with musical performances at 8 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 10:30 p.m.

The Fireworks Spectacular will be broadcast on 7NEWS. The show is produced by and also airing on Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Radio. It is sponsored by Herb Chambers.

