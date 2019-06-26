Fourth of July: List of Independence Day events in Massachusetts

ACTON:

July 4

NARA Park

Family Fun Time, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free concert with The Blushing Brides, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Behind Nara Park, 25 Ledge Rock Way

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

More information

ATTLEBORO:

July 3 (Rain date July 5)

2019 fireworks event at Hayward Field at 89 North Avenue

9 p.m.

July 4 (Rain date July 6)

Kidz Day, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Poncin Hewitt Recreation complex

Entertainment and food vendors provided

More information

AYER:

July 6

Parade through the downtown 4 p.m.

Festivities 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Grand Fireworks display at dusk

Pirone Park

BARNSTABLE:

July 4

Barnstable/West Barnstable Parade, 9 a.m.

Hyannis Main Street

Barnstable town band concert, 5 p.m.

Hyannis Village Green

Pre-fireworks concert, 7 p.m.

Asleton Park

Fireworks, 9 p.m.

Lewis Bay

More information

BOSTON:

July 1-7

THE 38TH Annual Boston Harborfest Celebration

July 3

Boston Pops rehearsal with all guest artists at DCR Hatch Shell on Esplanade

Gates open around 5 p.m., concert goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 4

Flag raising ceremony and parade, 9 a.m.

Begins at City Hall Plaza, ends at the Old State House

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular with Queen Latifah, Arlo Guthrie, Amanda Mena, the Texas Tenors.

Gates open at 9 a.m.

Concert goes from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

More information

BRAINTREE:

June 29 (rain date June 30)

Parade, 11:45 a.m. Starting from parking lot of the Registry of Motor Vehicles, 101 Plain Street. Ending at Hollis School, 482 Washington Street.

Food truck rodeo held at Braintree High School, 128 Town St., 4 p.m.

Events from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m

List of events

CANTON

June 30

Annual road race at 9 a.m.

Festivities at Irish Cultural Center starting at 6 p.m.

Live music starting at 7 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

CENTERVILLE:

July 4

Parade, 10 a.m.

Parade sets up on grounds of Centerville Elementary School

Parade will be followed by food, fun, and field games at Centerville Recreation Building

CHATHAM:

July 4

4th of July Parade, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT

More information

CHELMSFORD:

July 3

Country Fair

July 4

4th of July Parade, 10 a.m.

Participants start lining up at 7 a.m. at McCarthy Middle School

Parade ends at Summer Street in Chelmsford Center

More information

CONCORD:

July 4

38th annual Minuteman Classic Road Race

Youth Fun Run – 8:30 a.m.

5-mile Road Race – 9 a.m.

Race starts on Stow Street near Hunt Recreation Center

More information

Picnic in the Park

11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Emerson Field

List of events

COTUIT:

July 4

Parade, 11 a.m.

Parade begins at Cotuit Post Office, ends at Cotuit Elementary School

More information

DANVERS:

July 4

Horribles Parade

Registration starts at 8 a.m., parade starts at 9 a.m.

Parade goes from Seaboard Products to Highland Common

More information

Back Bay Parade

Assembles at Damon and Porter streets at 10:30 a.m.

More information

Reading of the Declaration of Independence, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Library Pavillion

EAST BROOKFIELD:

July 7 (rain date July 8)

Kids parade, 11:15 a.m. At Connie Mack Field.

EDGARTOWN:

July 4

Independence Day Parade, 5 p.m.

Parade begins at intersection of West Tisbury and Pinehurst road

Fireworks start at dusk on harbor

More information

EVERETT:

July 6

Annual Independence Day Celebration, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Glendale Park

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Food and entertainment provided

More details on Everett’s celebration

FAIRHAVEN:

July 4

4th of July Car Cruise & Parade, 9 a.m. (Flag raising at 8:30 a.m.)

Parade starts at Fairhaven High School, participants gather at Cushman Park

More information on parade

Ceremony and Cannon Salute at Fort Phoenix, 10 a.m.

More information on ceremony

FALMOUTH:

July 4

38th Annual Falmouth Fireworks, at dusk

Falmouth Heights

More information, including parking bans

FITCHBURG:

July 3

Downtown Block Party, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Fireworks launched from Rollstone Hill at 10 p.m.

July 4

4th of July Parade, 10 a.m.

Parade begins on Summer Street, continues to Upper Common

FOXBOROUGH:

July 3

Finish at the 50 5k race on Gillette Stadium grounds at 6 p.m.

Finish at the 50 10k race that goes around Foxborough and Patriot Place at 7 p.m.

Kids Fun Run inside Gillette and 3 p.m.

All day exhibits and family activities 6 p.m on July 2, 3 p.m. on July 3

Fireworks, 9:30 p.m. on July 3

More information

GLOUCESTER:

July 3

Fishtown Horribles Parade, 6 p.m.

Parade Site

Grand fireworks display over Gloucester Harbor

GRAFTON:

July 3

Grafton Lions Club Fourth of July Concert on the Common, 7:30 p.m.

Concert featuring the 215th Massachusetts Army Band

More about the band here

GROTON:

July 9

Fireworks at Town Field behind library

Events begin at 6:30 p.m.

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H.:

July 4

Fireworks at the beach between B and C streets at 9:30 p.m.

HARVARD:

July 3

Concert and Fireworks at Fruitland’s Museum

Gates open at 5 p.m., bands start at 5:30 p.m., fireworks start at 9:30

July 4

The Great Harvard 4th of July Race, 8:15 a.m.

Race start and registration at Harvard Elementary School

Bike decorating contest, 9 a.m.

4th of July Parade, 11 a.m.

Parade starts at corner of Depot and Ayer roads, ends at Library Field

Flag raising, noon

Field events follow after flag raising

More information on fireworks and July 4 events

HINGHAM:

July 4

60th annual Hingham road race, 7 a.m.

Begins at Hingham Middle School

Runner registration information here

Fourth of July Parade, 10 a.m.

Details here

HYANNIS:

July 4

Hyannis Harbor Boat Parade, 2 p.m.

Boats assemble off of Hyannis Yacht Club

Fireworks, 9 p.m.

Aselton Park, Bismore Park, and Veteran’s

Park Beach. Kalmus Beach will be available for handicapped parking only.

HYANNISPORT:

July 4

Road Race, 9 a.m.

Race starts at Hyannisport Post Office

Parade, 11 a.m.

Parade starts at Hyannisport Post Office, ends at West Beach Club

LOWELL:

July 4

Independence Day Celebration

Edward A. LeLacheur Park, 450 Aiken St.

Park opens at 6 p.m., activities begin at 7 p.m. fireworks at 9 p.m.

Free admission

Free parking at Ayotte Garage by Tsongas Center

More information on celebration

LYNN: July 3 Lynn Fireworks Celebration

Pre-fireworks concert at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.

Red Rock Park

More information, including road closures

MALDEN:

June 28

Historical Reading and Exhibition, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Malden Public Library

July 3- 6:30PM at Green Street Park

Family games, food, and movie

July 4

Wards 1 and 2

Events at Devir Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hosted by Councillors Peg Crowe and Paul Condon

Ward 3

Hosted by Councillor John Matheson

Ward 4

Hosted by Councillor Ryan O’Malley

9AM to 1PM at Coytemore Lea Park

Ward 5

Hosted by Councillor Barbara Murphy

9AM to 1PM at Alex Gentile Memorial Park

Ward 6

Hosted by Councillor David Camell

9AM to 1PM at Trafton Park

Ward 7 Hosted by Councillor Neal Anderson

Ward 8

July 4

Events at Linden Park, 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hosted by Councillor Jadeane Sica

Details on the activities in all wards

MANCHESTER, N.H.:

July 3

Independence Day Celebration, 6 p.m.

Arms Park

MASHPEE:

July 1

Annual Mashpee Community Picnic & Fireworks

Mashpee High School, 4 p.m.

Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.

NANTUCKET:

July 5

Fireworks, 9 p.m. at Jetties Beach.

NATICK:

July 1

Children’s Parade and Concert on the Common, 5:30 p.m.

The Common

July 4

64th annual 4th of July Parade, 9 a.m.

Parade goes from Wilson Middle School to St. Patrick’s Church

Natick Friends of the 4th

NEW BEDFORD:

July 4

Fireworks at 9 p.m. off State Pier in New Bedford Harbor

City of New Bedford Fireworks

NEWTON:

July 4

Kids Morning, for children ages 3-12

Newton Centre Playground at Tyler Terrace, 10 a.m. to noon

Open Air Market & Amusement Rides

Albemarle Field, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bo & Bill Winiker Band, 6 p.m.

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

More information on events

NORTH ANDOVER:

July 4

Festival on the Common, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

41st North Andover 4th of July Road Race, 8 a.m.

ORLEANS:

July 6

Fireworks, 8:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Rock Harbor

More information, including directions/parking

July 4

July 4th Parade, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Parade starts at Orleans Elementary School, Eldredge Park Way

Parade route and entry form

OSTERVILLE:

July 4

Parade starts at 11:30 a.m.

Begins on Washington Avenue

PLYMOUTH:

July 4

3rd annual 4th of July 5K

Stephens Field, 8:15 a.m.

4th of July Parade

Begins at 9:30 a.m. at Mayflower Business Park, 428-430 Court St.

Plymouth Philharmonic Concert on the Waterfront

Pilgrim Memorial State Park, 79 Water St.

Concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. at Plymouth Waterfront

July 4 Plymouth

PROVINCETOWN:

July 4

Parade, 11 a.m.

Starts at Harbor Hotel, ends at Franklin Street around 1 p.m.

Fireworks, 9 p.m. over Provincetown Harbor

REVERE:

July 3

Fireworks, 9 p.m.

Revere Beach

July 4

4th of July Celebration, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Whelan School, 107 Newhall St.

More information on activities here

SALEM:

July 4

Salem 4th of July Celebration at Derby Wharf

Opening ceremonies with the Hillyer Festival Orchestra, 7:15 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. from Derby Wharf

Salem Celebrates the Fourth

SHARON:

July 3

Bicycle and Doll Carriage Parade, 4 p.m.

Children’s show featuring Circus Dynamics, 4:30 pm

Performance by Cold Chocolate, 6:30 P.M.

Fireworks, 9:30 p.m. over Lake Massapoag

Memorial Park Beach

More information and schedule

SHREWSBURY:

Annual 4th of July Celebration, noon to 4 p.m.

Dean Park

Decorated Bike & Doll Carriage Parade at 12:30 p.m.

More details on celebration

SOMERVILLE:

June 27

Independence Day Fireworks

Trum Field

Live entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks display starts at 9:15 p.m.

STURBRIDGE:

July 4

Independence Day Festival, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Old Sturbridge Village

More information

SUDBURY:

July 4

Sudbury Chamber of Commerce “Remember Why It’s The Fourth Of July!” Parade, 1 p.m.

Parade lines up at Chiswick Park

More information, including parade route and road closures

SWAMPSCOTT:

June 30

Strawberry Festival and Parade, 4 p.m.

Town Hall

More information

WAKEFIELD:

July 4

Wakefield 4th of July Parade starts at 5 p.m.

Parade beings at Lakeside Office Park, ends at Galvin Middle School

More information on parade

WALPOLE:

July 3

Fire engine parade, 6 p.m. Begins at East Walpole Fire Station

Celebration held in the center

Fireworks, 9:30 p.m.

More information

WALTHAM:

July 4

Family event at Prospect Hill Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Back in Time performance, 5:30 p.m.

Leary Field

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

More information

WESTON:

July 4

Annual 4th of July Family Fun Day

12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Memorial Pool, 6 Alphabet Lane

More details here

WESTPORT:

July 4

Parade, 10 a.m.

Parade lines up on Hix Bridge Road, ends at Westport High School around noon

Parade registration form and route

WEYMOUTH:

July 3

Annual Fourth of July Celebration

At George Beach Lane in North Weymouth

Family Entertainment, 5 p.m.

Fireworks display, 9:30 p.m.

More information

WHITMAN:

July 4

9:30 a.m. Bike and Carriage decorating contest

50th Annual Family Fun Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Town pool open to all residents for free from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

List of Family Fun Day events

WORCESTER:

July 2

Annual Independence Day Celebration

Cristoforo Colombo Park, Shrewsbury Street

Park opens at 4 p.m.

Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra – 7:40 p.m.

Fireworks – 9:30 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)