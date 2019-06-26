Fourth of July: List of Independence Day events in Massachusetts

ACTON:
July 4
NARA Park
Family Fun Time, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Free concert with The Blushing Brides, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Behind Nara Park, 25 Ledge Rock Way
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
More information
ATTLEBORO:
July 3 (Rain date July 5)
2019 fireworks event at Hayward Field at 89 North Avenue
9 p.m.
July 4 (Rain date July 6)
Kidz Day, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Poncin Hewitt Recreation complex
Entertainment and food vendors provided
More information
AYER:
July 6
Parade through the downtown 4 p.m.
Festivities 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Grand Fireworks display at dusk
Pirone Park
BARNSTABLE:
July 4
Barnstable/West Barnstable Parade, 9 a.m.
Hyannis Main Street
Barnstable town band concert, 5 p.m.
Hyannis Village Green
Pre-fireworks concert, 7 p.m.
Asleton Park
Fireworks, 9 p.m.
Lewis Bay
July 1-7
THE 38TH Annual Boston Harborfest Celebration
July 3
Boston Pops rehearsal with all guest artists at DCR Hatch Shell on Esplanade
Gates open around 5 p.m., concert goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
July 4
Flag raising ceremony and parade, 9 a.m.
Begins at City Hall Plaza, ends at the Old State House
Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular with Queen Latifah, Arlo Guthrie, Amanda Mena, the Texas Tenors.
Gates open at 9 a.m.
Concert goes from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., fireworks at 10:30 p.m.
BRAINTREE:
June 29 (rain date June 30)
Parade, 11:45 a.m. Starting from parking lot of the Registry of Motor Vehicles, 101 Plain Street. Ending at Hollis School, 482 Washington Street.
Food truck rodeo held at Braintree High School, 128 Town St., 4 p.m.
Events from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m
CANTON
June 30
Annual road race at 9 a.m.
Festivities at Irish Cultural Center starting at 6 p.m.
Live music starting at 7 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
CENTERVILLE:
July 4
Parade, 10 a.m.
Parade sets up on grounds of Centerville Elementary School
Parade will be followed by food, fun, and field games at Centerville Recreation Building
CHATHAM:
July 4
4th of July Parade, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT
CHELMSFORD:
July 3
Country Fair
July 4
4th of July Parade, 10 a.m.
Participants start lining up at 7 a.m. at McCarthy Middle School
Parade ends at Summer Street in Chelmsford Center
More information
CONCORD:
July 4
38th annual Minuteman Classic Road Race
Youth Fun Run – 8:30 a.m.
5-mile Road Race – 9 a.m.
Race starts on Stow Street near Hunt Recreation Center
More information
Picnic in the Park
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Emerson Field
List of events
COTUIT:
July 4
Parade, 11 a.m.
Parade begins at Cotuit Post Office, ends at Cotuit Elementary School
More information
July 4
Horribles Parade
Registration starts at 8 a.m., parade starts at 9 a.m.
Parade goes from Seaboard Products to Highland Common
More information
Back Bay Parade
Assembles at Damon and Porter streets at 10:30 a.m.
More information
Reading of the Declaration of Independence, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Library Pavillion
EAST BROOKFIELD:
July 7 (rain date July 8)
Kids parade, 11:15 a.m. At Connie Mack Field.
EDGARTOWN:
July 4
Independence Day Parade, 5 p.m.
Parade begins at intersection of West Tisbury and Pinehurst road
Fireworks start at dusk on harbor
EVERETT:
July 6
Annual Independence Day Celebration, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Glendale Park
Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Food and entertainment provided
More details on Everett’s celebration
FAIRHAVEN:
July 4
4th of July Car Cruise & Parade, 9 a.m. (Flag raising at 8:30 a.m.)
Parade starts at Fairhaven High School, participants gather at Cushman Park
More information on parade
Ceremony and Cannon Salute at Fort Phoenix, 10 a.m.
More information on ceremony
FALMOUTH:
July 4
38th Annual Falmouth Fireworks, at dusk
Falmouth Heights
More information, including parking bans
FITCHBURG:
July 3
Downtown Block Party, 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
Fireworks launched from Rollstone Hill at 10 p.m.
July 4
4th of July Parade, 10 a.m.
Parade begins on Summer Street, continues to Upper Common
FOXBOROUGH:
July 3
Finish at the 50 5k race on Gillette Stadium grounds at 6 p.m.
Finish at the 50 10k race that goes around Foxborough and Patriot Place at 7 p.m.
Kids Fun Run inside Gillette and 3 p.m.
All day exhibits and family activities 6 p.m on July 2, 3 p.m. on July 3
Fireworks, 9:30 p.m. on July 3
GLOUCESTER:
July 3
Fishtown Horribles Parade, 6 p.m.
Parade Site
Grand fireworks display over Gloucester Harbor
GRAFTON:
July 3
Grafton Lions Club Fourth of July Concert on the Common, 7:30 p.m.
Concert featuring the 215th Massachusetts Army Band
GROTON:
July 9
Fireworks at Town Field behind library
Events begin at 6:30 p.m.
HAMPTON BEACH, N.H.:
July 4
Fireworks at the beach between B and C streets at 9:30 p.m.
HARVARD:
July 3
Concert and Fireworks at Fruitland’s Museum
Gates open at 5 p.m., bands start at 5:30 p.m., fireworks start at 9:30
July 4
The Great Harvard 4th of July Race, 8:15 a.m.
Race start and registration at Harvard Elementary School
Bike decorating contest, 9 a.m.
4th of July Parade, 11 a.m.
Parade starts at corner of Depot and Ayer roads, ends at Library Field
Flag raising, noon
Field events follow after flag raising
More information on fireworks and July 4 events
HINGHAM:
July 4
60th annual Hingham road race, 7 a.m.
Begins at Hingham Middle School
Runner registration information here
Fourth of July Parade, 10 a.m.
Details here
July 4
Hyannis Harbor Boat Parade, 2 p.m.
Boats assemble off of Hyannis Yacht Club
Fireworks, 9 p.m.
Aselton Park, Bismore Park, and Veteran’s
Park Beach. Kalmus Beach will be available for handicapped parking only.
HYANNISPORT:
July 4
Road Race, 9 a.m.
Race starts at Hyannisport Post Office
Parade, 11 a.m.
Parade starts at Hyannisport Post Office, ends at West Beach Club
LOWELL:
July 4
Independence Day Celebration
Edward A. LeLacheur Park, 450 Aiken St.
Park opens at 6 p.m., activities begin at 7 p.m. fireworks at 9 p.m.
Free admission
Free parking at Ayotte Garage by Tsongas Center
More information on celebration
Pre-fireworks concert at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
Red Rock Park
More information, including road closures
MALDEN:
June 28
Historical Reading and Exhibition, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Malden Public Library
July 3- 6:30PM at Green Street Park
Family games, food, and movie
July 4
Wards 1 and 2
Events at Devir Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hosted by Councillors Peg Crowe and Paul Condon
Ward 3
Hosted by Councillor John Matheson
Ward 4
Hosted by Councillor Ryan O’Malley
9AM to 1PM at Coytemore Lea Park
Ward 5
Hosted by Councillor Barbara Murphy
9AM to 1PM at Alex Gentile Memorial Park
Ward 6
Hosted by Councillor David Camell
9AM to 1PM at Trafton Park
Ward 8
July 4
Events at Linden Park, 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hosted by Councillor Jadeane Sica
Details on the activities in all wards
MANCHESTER, N.H.:
July 3
Independence Day Celebration, 6 p.m.
Arms Park
MASHPEE:
July 1
Annual Mashpee Community Picnic & Fireworks
Mashpee High School, 4 p.m.
Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.
NANTUCKET:
July 5
NATICK:
July 1
Children’s Parade and Concert on the Common, 5:30 p.m.
The Common
July 4
64th annual 4th of July Parade, 9 a.m.
Parade goes from Wilson Middle School to St. Patrick’s Church
Natick Friends of the 4th
July 4
Fireworks at 9 p.m. off State Pier in New Bedford Harbor
City of New Bedford Fireworks
NEWTON:
July 4
Kids Morning, for children ages 3-12
Newton Centre Playground at Tyler Terrace, 10 a.m. to noon
Open Air Market & Amusement Rides
Albemarle Field, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Bo & Bill Winiker Band, 6 p.m.
Fireworks at 9 p.m.
More information on events
NORTH ANDOVER:
July 4
Festival on the Common, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
41st North Andover 4th of July Road Race, 8 a.m.
ORLEANS:
July 6
Fireworks, 8:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Rock Harbor
More information, including directions/parking
July 4
July 4th Parade, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Parade starts at Orleans Elementary School, Eldredge Park Way
Parade route and entry form
OSTERVILLE:
July 4
Parade starts at 11:30 a.m.
Begins on Washington Avenue
PLYMOUTH:
July 4
3rd annual 4th of July 5K
Stephens Field, 8:15 a.m.
4th of July Parade
Begins at 9:30 a.m. at Mayflower Business Park, 428-430 Court St.
Plymouth Philharmonic Concert on the Waterfront
Pilgrim Memorial State Park, 79 Water St.
Concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. at Plymouth Waterfront
July 4 Plymouth
PROVINCETOWN:
July 4
Parade, 11 a.m.
Starts at Harbor Hotel, ends at Franklin Street around 1 p.m.
Fireworks, 9 p.m. over Provincetown Harbor
REVERE:
July 3
Fireworks, 9 p.m.
Revere Beach
July 4
4th of July Celebration, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Whelan School, 107 Newhall St.
More information on activities here
SALEM:
July 4
Salem 4th of July Celebration at Derby Wharf
Opening ceremonies with the Hillyer Festival Orchestra, 7:15 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. from Derby Wharf
Salem Celebrates the Fourth
SHARON:
July 3
Bicycle and Doll Carriage Parade, 4 p.m.
Children’s show featuring Circus Dynamics, 4:30 pm
Performance by Cold Chocolate, 6:30 P.M.
Fireworks, 9:30 p.m. over Lake Massapoag
Memorial Park Beach
SHREWSBURY:
Annual 4th of July Celebration, noon to 4 p.m.
Dean Park
Decorated Bike & Doll Carriage Parade at 12:30 p.m.
More details on celebration
SOMERVILLE:
June 27
Independence Day Fireworks
Trum Field
Live entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m.
Fireworks display starts at 9:15 p.m.
STURBRIDGE:
July 4
Independence Day Festival, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Old Sturbridge Village
SUDBURY:
July 4
Sudbury Chamber of Commerce “Remember Why It’s The Fourth Of July!” Parade, 1 p.m.
Parade lines up at Chiswick Park
More information, including parade route and road closures
SWAMPSCOTT:
June 30
Strawberry Festival and Parade, 4 p.m.
Town Hall
More information
WAKEFIELD:
July 4
Wakefield 4th of July Parade starts at 5 p.m.
Parade beings at Lakeside Office Park, ends at Galvin Middle School
More information on parade
WALPOLE:
July 3
Fire engine parade, 6 p.m. Begins at East Walpole Fire Station
Celebration held in the center
Fireworks, 9:30 p.m.
WALTHAM:
July 4
Family event at Prospect Hill Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Back in Time performance, 5:30 p.m.
Leary Field
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
More information
WESTON:
July 4
Annual 4th of July Family Fun Day
12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Memorial Pool, 6 Alphabet Lane
WESTPORT:
July 4
Parade, 10 a.m.
Parade lines up on Hix Bridge Road, ends at Westport High School around noon
Parade registration form and route
WEYMOUTH:
July 3
Annual Fourth of July Celebration
At George Beach Lane in North Weymouth
Family Entertainment, 5 p.m.
Fireworks display, 9:30 p.m.
WHITMAN:
July 4
9:30 a.m. Bike and Carriage decorating contest
50th Annual Family Fun Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Town pool open to all residents for free from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
List of Family Fun Day events
WORCESTER:
July 2
Annual Independence Day Celebration
Cristoforo Colombo Park, Shrewsbury Street
Park opens at 4 p.m.
Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra – 7:40 p.m.
Fireworks – 9:30 p.m.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)