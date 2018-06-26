ACTON:
July 4
NARA Park
Family Fun Time, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Free concert with Thirty6Red, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Behind Nara Park, 25 Ledge Rock Way
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
More information
ATTLEBORO:
July 3 (Rain date July 5)
2018 fireworks event at Attleboro High School
9 p.m.
July 4
Kidz Day, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Poncin Hewitt Field
July 5
Fireworks rain date
Entertainment and food vendors provided
More information
BARNSTABLE:
July 4
Barnstable/West Barnstable Parade, 9 a.m.
Hyannis Main Street
Barnstable town band concert, 5 p.m.
Hyannis Village Green
Pre-fireworks concert featuring JO&CO, 7 p.m.
Asleton Park
Fireworks, 9 p.m.
Lewis Bay
BOSTON:
July 3
Boston Pops rehearsal with all guest artists at DCR Hatch Shell on Esplanade
Gates open around 5 p.m., concert goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
July 4
Flag raising ceremony and parade, 9 a.m.
Begins at City Hall Plaza, ends at the Old State House
Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular with Rachel Platten, Rhiannon Giddens of The Carolina Chocolate Drops, Indigo Girls and Rita Moreno
DCR Hatch Shell on Esplanade
Gates open at 9 a.m.
Concert goes from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., fireworks at 10:30 p.m.
BRAINTREE:
June 30 (rain date July 1)
Parade, 11:45 a.m. Starting from parking lot of the Registry of Motor Vehicles, 101 Plain Street. Ending at Hollis School, 482 Washington Street.
Food truck rodeo held at Braintree High School, 128 Town St.
Events from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Performances by Aldous Collins Band 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. , and Zack Brown Tribute Band 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m
CANTON
July 4
Parade, 5 p.m.
Live music by the 80ators, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Fireworks at dusk
All events located at Riverstone Shopping Center
CENTERVILLE:
July 4
Parade, 10 a.m.
Parade sets up on grounds of Centerville Elementary School
CHATHAM:
July 4
4th of July Parade, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT
CHELMSFORD:
July 3
Country Fair
July 4
4th of July Parade, 10 a.m.
Participants start lining up at 7 a.m. at McCarthy Middle School
Parade ends at Summer Street in Chelmsford Center
More information
CONCORD:
July 4
38th annual Minuteman Classic Road Race
Youth Fun Run – 8:30 a.m.
5-mile Road Race – 9 a.m.
Race starts on Stow Street near Hunt Recreation Center
More information
Picnic in the Park
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Emerson Field
List of events
COTUIT:
July 4
Parade, 11 a.m.
Parade begins at Cotuit Post Office, ends at Cotuit Elementary School
More information
DANVERS:
July 4
Horribles Parade
Registration starts at 8 a.m., parade starts at 9 a.m.
Parade goes from Seaboard Products to Highland Common
More information
Back Bay Parade
Assembles at Damon and Porter streets at 10:30 a.m.
More information
Reading of the Declaration of Independence, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Library Pavillion
EAST BROOKFIELD:
July 7 (rain date July 8)
Kids parade, 11:15 a.m. At Connie Mack Field.
EDGARTOWN:
July 4
Independence Day Parade, 5 p.m.
Parade begins at intersection of West Tisbury and Pinehurst road
Fireworks start at dusk on harbor
EVERETT:
July 7
Annual Independence Day Celebration, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Glendale Park
Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Food and entertainment provided
More details on Everett’s celebration
FAIRHAVEN:
July 4
4th of July Car Cruise & Parade, 9 a.m. (Flag raising at 8:30 a.m.)
Parade starts at Fairhaven High School, participants gather at Cushman Park
More information on parade
Ceremony and Cannon Salute at Fort Phoenix, 10 a.m.
More information on ceremony
FALMOUTH:
July 4
38th Annual Falmouth Fireworks, at dusk
Falmouth Heights
More information, including parking bans
FITCHBURG:
July 3
Downtown Block Party, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. More details on event activities here
Fireworks launched from Rollstone Hill at 10 p.m. Best viewing locations here
July 4
4th of July Parade, 10 a.m.
Parade begins on Summer Street, continues to Upper Common
FOXBOROUGH:
July 3
Finish at the 50 5k race on Gillette Stadium grounds at 6 p.m.
Finish at the 50 10k race that goes around Foxborough and Patriot Place at 7 p.m.
Kids Fun Run inside Gillette and 3 p.m.
All day exhibits and family activities
Fireworks, 9 p.m.
GLOUCESTER:
July 3
Fishtown Horribles Parade, 6 p.m.
Parade on Facebook
Grand fireworks display over Gloucester Harbor
GRAFTON:
July 3
Grafton Lions Club Fourth of July Concert on the Common, 7:30 p.m.
Concert featuring the 215th Massachusetts Army Band
GROTON:
July 9
Fireworks at Town Field behind library
Events begin at 6:30 p.m.
HAMPTON BEACH, N.H.:
July 4
Fireworks at the beach between B and C streets at 9:30 p.m.
HARVARD:
July 2
Concert and Fireworks at Fruitland’s Museum
Gates open at 5 p.m., bands start at 5:30 p.m., fireworks start at 9:30
July 4
The Great Harvard 4th of July Race, 8:15 a.m.
Race start and registration at Harvard Elementary School
Bike decorating contest, 9 a.m.
4th of July Parade, 11 a.m.
Parade starts at corner of Depot and Ayer roads, ends at Library Field
Flag raising, noon
Field events follow after flag raising
More information on fireworks and July 4 events
HINGHAM:
July 1
4th of July Community Celebration & Fireworks, hosted by Hingham Lions, 3 p.m.
Hingham Harbor
Details on food and entertainment here
July 4
60th annual Hingham road race, 7 a.m.
Begins at Hingham Middle School
Runner registration information here
Fourth of July Parade, 10 a.m.
Details here
HYANNIS:
July 4
Hyannis Harbor Boat Parade, 2 p.m.
Boats assemble off of Hyannis Yacht Club
“Independence Day the Barnstable Way” 4th of July Parade, 4 p.m.
Parade starts at intersection of Ocean and Main streets and goes to intersection of Sea and Main streets.
Barnstable Town Band performs free concert on Hyannis Village Green, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fireworks, 9 p.m.
Lewis Bay
HYANNISPORT:
July 4
Road Race, 9 a.m.
Race starts at Hyannisport Post Office
Parade, 11 a.m.
Parade starts at Hyannisport Post Office, ends at West Beach Club
Parade route
LOWELL:
July 4
Independence Day Celebration
Edward A. LeLacheur Park, 450 Aiken St.
Park opens at 6 p.m., activities begin at 7 p.m. fireworks at 9 p.m.
Free admission
Free parking at Ayotte Garage by Tsongas Center
More information on celebration
LYNN:
July 3
Lynn Fireworks Celebration
Pre-fireworks concert at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.
Red Rock Park
More information, including road closures
MALDEN:
June 29
Historical Reading and Exhibition, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Malden Public Library
Wards 1 and 2
July 4
Events at Devir Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hosted by Councillors Peg Crowe and Paul Condon
Ward 3
Hosted by Councillor John Matheson
Ward 4
Hosted by Councillor Ryan O’Malley
Ward 5
Hosted by Councillor Barbara Murphy
Ward 6
Hosted by Councillor David Camell
Ward 7
July 4
Events at Lincoln Commons, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hosted by Councillor Neal Anderson
Ward 8
July 4
Events at Linden Park, 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hosted by Councillor Jadeane Sica
Details on the activities in all wards
MANCHESTER, N.H.:
July 3
Independence Day Celebration, 6 p.m.
Arms Park
Performance by 39th Army Band followed by fireworks
MASHPEE:
July 1
Annual Mashpee Community Picnic & Fireworks
Mashpee High School, 4 p.m.
Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m.
More information on picnic
NANTUCKET:
July 5
Fireworks, 9 p.m. at Jetties Beach.
NATICK:
June 26
Patriotic Mini-Golf Fundraiser for the Friends of the 4th, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Village Green
June 28
Children’s Parade and Natick’s Voice Competition, 6 p.m.
The Common
July 2
Concert on the Common, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Common
July 4
Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon
First Congregational Church, 2 East Central St.
63rd annual 4th of July Parade, 9 a.m.
Parade goes from Wilson Middle School to St. Patrick’s Church
Natick Friends of the 4th
NEW BEDFORD:
July 4
Fireworks at 9 p.m. off State Pier in New Bedford Harbor
City of New Bedford Fireworks
NEWTON:
July 4
Kids Morning, for children ages 3-12
Newton Centre Playground at Tyler Terrace, 10 a.m. to noon
Open Air Market & Amusement Rides
Albemarle Field, Noon to 9 p.m.
Bo & Bill Winiker Band, 6 p.m.
Fireworks at 9 p.m.
More information on events
NORTH ANDOVER:
July 1
Festival on the Common, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fireworks at the middle school field, 9 p.m.
ORLEANS:
July 1
Fireworks, 8:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Rock Harbor
More information, including directions/parking
July 4
July 4th Parade, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Parade starts at Orleans Elementary School, Eldredge Park Way
Parade route and entry form
OSTERVILLE:
July 4
Parade starts at 11:30 a.m.
Begins on Washington Avenue
PLYMOUTH:
July 4
3rd annual 4th of July 5K
Stephens Field, 8:15 a.m.
4th of July Parade
Begins at 9:30 a.m. at Mayflower Business Park, 428-430 Court St.
Plymouth Philharmonic Concert on the Waterfront
Pilgrim Memorial State Park, 79 Water St.
Concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. at Plymouth Waterfront
July 4 Plymouth
PROVINCETOWN:
July 4
Parade, 11 a.m.
Starts at Harbor Hotel, ends at Franklin Street around 1 p.m.
Fireworks, 9 p.m. over Provincetown Harbor
REVERE:
July 3
Fireworks, 9 p.m.
Revere Beach
July 4
4th of July Celebration, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Whelan School, 107 Newhall St.
More information on activities here
SALEM:
July 4
Salem 4th of July Celebration at Derby Wharf
Opening ceremonies with the Hillyer Festival Orchestra, 7:15 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. from Derby Wharf
Salem Celebrates the Fourth
SHARON:
July 3
Bicycle and Doll Carriage Parade, 4 p.m.
Performance by Guilty Pleasure, 6:30 P.M.
Fireworks, 9:30 p.m. over Lake Massapoag
Memorial Park Beach
SHREWSBURY:
Annual 4th of July Celebration, noon to 4 p.m.
Dean Park
Decorated Bike & Doll Carriage Parade at 12:30 p.m.
More details on celebration
SOMERVILLE:
June 28
Independence Day Fireworks
Trum Field
Live entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m.
Fireworks display starts at 9:15 p.m.
Detours and road closures
STURBRIDGE:
July 4
Independence Day Festival, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Old Sturbridge Village
SUDBURY:
July 4
Sudbury Chamber of Commerce “Remember Why It’s The Fourth Of July!” Parade, 1 p.m.
Parade lines up at Chiswick Park
More information, including parade route and road closures
SWAMPSCOTT:
July 2
Strawberry Festival and Parade, 4 p.m.
Town Hall
More information
July 3
Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Lynn Shore Drive
WAKEFIELD:
July 4
Wakefield 4th of July Parade starts at 4:30 p.m.
Parade beings at Lakeside Office Park, ends at Galvin Middle School
More information on parade
WALPOLE:
July 3
Fire engine parade, 6 p.m. Begins at East Walpole Fire Station
Celebration held in the center
Fireworks, 9:30 p.m.
WALTHAM:
July 4
Family event at Prospect Hill Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Back in Time performance, 5:30 p.m.
Leary Field
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
More information
WESTON:
July 4
Annual 4th of July Family Fun Day
12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Memorial Pool, 6 Alphabet Lane
WESTPORT:
July 4
Parade, 10 a.m.
Parade lines up on Hix Bridge Road, ends at Westport High School around noon
Parade registration form and route
WEYMOUTH:
July 3
Annual Fourth of July Celebration
At George Beach Lane in North Weymouth
Fireworks display, 9:30 p.m.
WHITMAN:
July 4
9:30 a.m. Bike and Carriage decorating contest
50th Annual Family Fun Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Town pool open to all residents for free from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
List of Family Fun Day events
WORCESTER:
July 2
Annual Independence Day Celebration
Cristoforo Colombo Park, Shrewsbury Street
Park opens at 4 p.m.
Massachusetts Symphony Orchestra – 7:40 p.m.
Fireworks – 9:30 p.m.
