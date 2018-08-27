Fourth of July quadruple shooting suspect appears in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man arrested in connection with a quadruple shooting in Dorchester on the Fourth of July faced a judge Monday.

Jayrie Shoulders, 21, of Dorchester was arrested last Thursday by members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force, along with members of the Worcester Police Department and state troopers, in connection with a 6:45 p.m. shooting on Fayston Street that left four people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)