Fourth of July revelers arrive in head-to-tow patriotic pride

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriotism is always on full display at the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular every July Fourth. This year is no exception.

Spectators camped out in front of the Hatch Shell are taking their love for the country to the next level, donning red, white and blue duds regardless of the sweltering heat.

Among the thousands of people making their way to the Esplanade Thursday, a select few went all out.

Pam Enfield and her husband bespangled in stars and stripes traveled to the Bay State from Tenessee to take in the show.

“We got the Fourth of July Cowboy boots, matching shirts, I forgot my earrings, glasses and hats,” she said

“Don’t forget the socks,” her husband interjected.

Even the four-legged patriots showed up in their Fourth of July best.

“This is Princess America for the Fourth of July,” one man said. “She’s got a lot of patriotic clothes but it was too hot today so, she’s just got the patriotic tiara.”

The 243rd Independence Day turned out to be a scorcher bringing temps in the 90s.

While many put on a show with their outfits, everyone can agree that the Boston Pops and the fireworks display are the main events.

“I was here about 30-years-ago for the Foruth and it was the best around so, you guys better not disappoint.” Pat Novak joked.

