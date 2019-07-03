Fourth of July revelers heading to Esplanade urged to prepare for sweltering heat

BOSTON (WHDH) – Public safety officials are trucking in cases upon cases of bottled water and cooling fans as they continue to prepare the thousands of Fourth of July revelers who are expected to pack the Esplanade for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 90 degrees. James Hooley, Chief of Boston EMS, says his department is ready to combat the sizzling conditions.

“We’re going to have EMTs and paramedics on bicycles, we’re going to have them on the motorized carts,” Hooley said.

At least 100 medics will be present at the Esplanade, along with additional ambulances and medical tents.

Hooley says EMTs and paramedics will also walk through the ground to make sure those in attendance aren’t overcome by the sweltering heat.

“When the crowd density gets really tough, they just have to go on foot to help them,” Hooley said.

Items that will be allowed at the festivities include pop-up tents, blankets, folding beach chairs, shoulder-strap of single-handled coolers, personal items in clear bags, and small purses.

Several items are restricted at the Esplanade, including grills, bicycles, drones, backpacks, alcohol, drones and large coolers.

Safety officials stressing the importance of staying hydrated, utilizing sunscreen, and finding shade if needed.

Law enforcement members will be watching the event on land, in the water, and overhead to ensure the safety of everyone celebrating Independence Day.

Officials are reminding people that if they see something suspicious, they should say something to nearby authorities.

State police have established a Text-A-Tip line for those to report suspicious activity.

The big event will result in a number of road closures and parking restrictions.

Boaters are also being asked to stay at least 1,000 feet away from the fireworks barge.

People taking public transportation are reminded that this is a family-oriented event and it’s important to be courteous to one another.

The concert will start at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

Those looking to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their home can watch the extravaganza on WHDH-TV and Bloomberg TV from 8 to 11 p.m. It can also be streamed on Bloomberg.com and listened to on Bloomberg Radio.

