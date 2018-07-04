Fourth of July revelers say annual celebration in Boston worth battling heat, humidity

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fourth of July revelers who made their way into Boston early to claim their spot for the 2018 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular say the annual concert is well worth spending the day finding creative ways to beat the heat and humidity.

Despite sweltering conditions, thousands of spectators made their way to the Hatch Shell Wednesday, many of whom say the show has become a family tradition.

“I am going to keep coming .. being out here with everybody else,” concertgoer Natalie Batts told 7News. “It’s the Fourth of July. We have the city taking care of us, it’s fun. It’s absolutely worth it.”

