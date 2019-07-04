Fourth of July revelers urged to prepare for sweltering heat in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Public safety officials are trucking in cases of bottled water and cooling fans as they continue to prepare for the thousands of Fourth of July revelers who are expected to pack the Esplanade for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 90 degrees. James Hooley, Chief of Boston EMS, says his department is ready to combat the sizzling conditions.

“We’re going to have EMTs and paramedics on bicycles, we’re going to have them on the motorized carts,” Hooley said.

At least 100 medics will be present at the Esplanade, along with additional ambulances and medical tents.

RELATED: Authorities step up security ahead of Fourth of July extravaganza on the Esplanade

Hooley says EMTs and paramedics will also walk through the ground to make sure those in attendance aren’t overcome by the sweltering heat.

“When the crowd density gets really tough, they just have to go on foot to help them,” Hooley said.

Revelers who have headed down to the Esplanade for Independence Day in the past said they’re prepared for the heat.

“I think that’s the big key, to drink a lot of water and then try to find the shade,” Hannah Hong said.

RELATED: Keith Lockhart celebrates 25 years as Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular conductor

The concert will start at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

Those looking to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their home can watch the extravaganza on WHDH-TV and Bloomberg TV from 8 to 11 p.m. It can also be streamed on Bloomberg.com and listened to on Bloomberg Radio.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)