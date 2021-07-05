BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating three separate shooting scenes in Roxbury after a violent Fourth of July left at least one person dead and three hospitalized, police said.

Officers could be seen scouring a vehicle in the area of Seaver Street and Humboldt Avenue early Monday morning, where evidence markers lined the roadway. One person who was shot and then struck by a vehicle near the scene was later pronounced dead, police said.

Boston police say a preliminary investigation determined:

12:10 a.m. — A shooting victim walked into Boston Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 12:10 a.m.

1:48 a.m. — Officers respond to shooting in the area of 54 Hollander St., find one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

1:53 a.m. — Officers respond to a shooting in the area of 198 Harold St., find one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

3:23 a.m. — Officers respond to a report of a person shot and then struck by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Seaver and Humboldt and pronounce the victim dead.

No additional information was immediately released.

