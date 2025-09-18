NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A local bakery owner in Nantucket thought her car had been broken into when she found her back windshield shattered on Wednesday.

When police investigated further, they realized it wasn’t the kind of “fowl” play they expected.

The suspect, a seagull.

“Through police investigative work, I guess you’ll say they realized there was a quahog in my back seat, and said ‘Is there a reason you would have a whole quahog in your back seat?'” Heather Woodbury said, owner of Wicked Island Bakery. “And I was like ‘Like a shell?’ and they were like ‘No like a whole one’ and I was like ‘No because then it would stink and die.”

They say the bird was most likely trying to break the quahog open by dropping it.

“he had seen all of the broken shells already from all the other quahogs that this apparent criminal seagull had dropped and eaten the meat out of but he didn’t get into the one that dropped into my car,” Woodbury said.

It seemed the sea bird had gotten a fresh catch.

“It was still cold,” Woodbury said. “I mean it was like fresh plucked out of the ocean.”

This seagull smash is now the talk of the town and the woman says her customers have their own theories about why the gull caused the damage.

“The jokes around town are just that the seagull did not get the morning buns, which is our signature item, and so it got angry and took it out on my car,” Woodbury said.

