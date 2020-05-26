Fowl surprise: Turkey comes crashing through second floor window in Saugus home

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A turkey came crashing through a second-floor window in a Saugus home Tuesday afternoon sending broken glass flying.

Officers were called to the scene around 3:15 p.m. and found the bird severely injured and were forced to euthanize it, according to a release issued by the department.

No residents were injured.

The homeowner said she went upstairs after hearing a loud crash and was shocked to see the bird sitting in their bedroom.

I thought a tree went through the roof because he broke a couple pieces of furniture in my house that how fast he was coming into like a rocket,” the homeowner told 7NEWS.

