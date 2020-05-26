Fowl surprise: Turkey crashes through second-floor window of Saugus home

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A turkey came crashing through a second-floor window of a home in Saugus on Tuesday, sending broken glass flying and a homeowner scrambling.

Officers were called to the scene around 3:15 p.m. and were forced to euthanize the extremely injured bird, according to a release issued by the department.

No residents were injured.

The homeowner said she went upstairs after hearing a loud crash and was shocked to see the bird sitting in her bedroom.

“I thought a tree went through the roof because he broke a couple pieces of furniture in my house. That’s how fast he was coming in, like a rocket,” the homeowner told 7NEWS.

